Today on Sunnyside Up, Starbucks criticized for controversial ar - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Today on Sunnyside Up, Starbucks criticized for controversial arrest video; what do you think?

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Today on Sunnyside Up, Starbucks criticized for controversial arrest video; what do you think?

Powered by Frankly