Viles of blood, syringes cause biohazardous shutdown on busy Cle - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Viles of blood, syringes cause biohazardous shutdown on busy Cleveland roadway

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Viles of blood, syringes cause biohazardous shutdown on busy Cleveland roadway

Powered by Frankly