Residents and international relief group help cleanup East Cleveland

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Residents and members of the international relief group Team Rubicon spent  Saturday helping cleanup the city.  East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King says he is taking aggressive steps to reduce illegal dumping and excessive litter.

