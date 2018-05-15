Looking for sharks, found curious Angel fish (Video) - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Looking for sharks, found curious Angel fish (Video)

Posted by Michael Dakota, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Sometimes you just want to get some footage of sharks at the Cleveland Aquarium, but curious Angel fish want to eat your underwater camera. While working on a story about Cleveland divers at our hometown aquarium these curious guys just couldn't resist the little nudge. 

