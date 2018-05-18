Shave Ice so successful in Fairview Park, second location in the works

Rocky River natives Nick and Kayla Kudej visited Hawaii and came back with an idea. They opened '808 Shave Ice,' in Fairview Park. Shave ice is a favorite on the island and the Kudej's wanted to bring the warm weather treat to Cleveland.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.