Avon Lake High School band plays at Memorial Day event

The Avon Lake High School band played at Veterans Memorial Park followed by the annual Memorial Day parade. The ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park included speeches, rifle volleys and 'Taps'. Cleveland 19 News Reporter Paul Orlousky was the emcee for the ceremony.
