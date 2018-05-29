'You chose to act like a virus': Cleveland cop sentenced to 24 m - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

'You chose to act like a virus': Cleveland cop sentenced to 24 months for sexual contact with minor

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

'You chose to act like a virus': Cleveland cop sentenced to 24 months for sexual contact with minor

Powered by Frankly