Woman charged with causing the death of two infants

ALLIANCE, Ohio - Police in Alliance have arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly causing the death of two 4-day-old infants, Action News' Tom Johnson reported.

Based on information obtained during an Alliance Police Department investigation, the Alliance City Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Felicia Jennings.

Jennings (pictured, above) was charged with two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of child endangering and two counts of abuse of a corpse.

According to Assistant Chief of Police Jeffrey W. Helaney, the complaints allege Jennings gave birth to the two children at her residence on South Arch Avenue in late October.

Police said they believe that she was reckless in providing the children with proper care thereby endangering them and causing their death. Jennings is then alleged to have improperly disposed of the bodies.

She is currently being kept behind bars at the Stark County Jail on unrelated charges.