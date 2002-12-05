WOIO has moved on up in Massillon, Wooster!

EFFECTIVE MARCH 17, 2003 ... WOIO-TV was moved to cable channel 4 (from 29) on Massillon Cable and Clear Picture-Wooster cable systems!

So, if you want to continue watching some of your favorite television programs, including "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Late Show with David Letterman" and "19 Action News," you'll have to cruise over to channel 4 -- the new home of Cleveland's CBS 19!!!

As for WUAB-TV ... 43 The Block has been and remains on cable channel 6 for both of the already mentioned cable systems.