Drunken driver going to jail for killing two, injuring little girl

AKRON, Ohio – A man who made the bad decision of driving drunk was in court on Monday to learn his fate for killing two people and injuring a little girl, Action News' Wendy Gillette reported.

Just before being sentenced, John Baker shed tears of apology for ruining two families and the life of a little girl.

"I pray everyday for the families, especially for the little girl," he said. "I really am sorry."

Despite his tearful apology, Baker was sentenced to at least a decade in the slammer.

It was 6 p.m. on a sunny April evening when Baker swerved into the opposite lane of traffic on Route 224 in Springfield Township, killing Edward Fasy and Rebecca Rose, and badly injuring their young daughter in the backseat.

Baker's blood-alcohol level after the deadly car accident was .295 -- almost three times the legal limit.

Baker arrived in court on crutches, his broken legs not yet healed from the accident. His emotions were also still raw, causing him to cry throughout the hearing.

"With all my heart and soul, I apologize to the court, to the family and to my own family, which I have let down," Baker said.

The apology doesn't mean much to the family of the two victims, however. The deaths of Fasy and Rose have forever scarred the couple's daughter, Jennika, who was only 5 years old at the time of the accident.

"She had to witness both of her parents die with her father's body in her lap while she's pinned in the seat and his blood going all over her," prosecutor Beth Aronson said.

The trauma that followed the accident was too much for the little girl's aunt to bear.

"You're going to go back to your family when this is all done," Laura Kistler said. "Your kids are going to see you, and your wife is going to spend time with you. But that's not going to happen for Jennika. She's not going to grow up and see her parents."

Judge Jane Bond agreed with Kistler and handed down a hefty sentence.

"Our community simply cannot and will not tolerate the slaughter of innocents on the altar of alcohol," Bond said.

Just before hearing that, Baker made a promise to the judge, saying he would "never, ever drink again."