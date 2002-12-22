Development tops Campbell's to-do list

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Mayor Jane Campbell said that development initiatives are first on her to-do list for the final three years in her term.

As her first year in office ends, she said that she wants to land eight new high-tech companies each year for the next three years.

She said that the city is courting 23 Israeli companies that want to move closer to U.S. markets.

Campbell said that she wants companies involved in medicine, polymers and information technology to help position the city as a high-tech center.

To make way for them, she pledged to assemble 100 acres of suitable land by 2005.

She also said that she wants the city to compete for one of several research institutes that the federal government will create to study degenerative diseases.

(Copyright 2002 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)