Cleveland woman dies in two-vehicle crash on I-80 in Pennsylvania - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland woman dies in two-vehicle crash on I-80 in Pennsylvania

MILTON, Pa. (AP) - A Cleveland woman was killed Christmas Day when her car was struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania.

State police say 35-year-old Kelly Weldon was eastbound on Interstate 80 near Milton in Union County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday when she lost control of her vehicle on the slushy roadway.

The car spun into the left lane in front of a tractor-trailer.

Police said that the truck driver, 58-year-old Paul Grimes of Moosic, Pa., struck Weldon's vehicle as the truck jacknifed and slid off the north berm of the highway.

Weldon was thrown from the vehicle.

A passenger in the Weldon vehicle, 17-year-old Melissa Fonsela also of Cleveland, was taken to Evangelical Hospital for treatment of injuries. Grimes was treated for minor injuries.

(Copyright 2002 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly