Cleveland woman dies in two-vehicle crash on I-80 in Pennsylvania

MILTON, Pa. (AP) - A Cleveland woman was killed Christmas Day when her car was struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania.

State police say 35-year-old Kelly Weldon was eastbound on Interstate 80 near Milton in Union County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday when she lost control of her vehicle on the slushy roadway.

The car spun into the left lane in front of a tractor-trailer.

Police said that the truck driver, 58-year-old Paul Grimes of Moosic, Pa., struck Weldon's vehicle as the truck jacknifed and slid off the north berm of the highway.

Weldon was thrown from the vehicle.

A passenger in the Weldon vehicle, 17-year-old Melissa Fonsela also of Cleveland, was taken to Evangelical Hospital for treatment of injuries. Grimes was treated for minor injuries.

