Missing 9-year-old discovered in neighbor's yard

AKRON, Ohio – A 9-year-old boy that had been missing for days was found late Thursday afternoon in a neighbor's backyard, Action News' Paul Orlousky reported.

Nathan Bagent (pictured, right) was discovered all alone approximately half way between his home and Smith Elementary School -- the last place that he was seen on Monday. He wasn't more than 1 mile away from his home or school.

After getting a phone call from a neighbor, Action News was first on the scene and first to report the good news.

Once they made sure that Nathan was not injured in any way, police led the child away from the scene.

"To me, he looks good," one Akron Police Department detective said. "He's dirty, a little worse for the wear, but healthy."

A crowd, including many people who had helped search for Nathan over the last few days, gathered near the scene as word spread that he had been found.

"I've been praying for his safety," one woman said. "I'm just so thankful."

A former Akron patrolwoman spotted Nathan in her backyard and called the authorities.

"She went out in her backyard and he was behind the fence," the detective said. "She saw him and everything matched the description. I think he said that he was living in a doghouse."

Despite Nathan's admission that he was living in a doghouse, police said they believe that he moved from place to place.

Before he was found, the boy's grandmother said that Nathan has an eating disorder and he was once found in a trash bin after running away from home.