Federal reserve employee killed in propeller accident

CLEVELAND (AP) - A federal reserve employee was killed early Tuesday when he walked into a moving airplane propeller at Burke Lakefront Airport.

The 23-year-old man, whose name was not released, had finished loading a twin-engine, high-wing aircraft about 12:30 a.m., then started loading a second airplane, airport commissioner Kahlid Bahhur said.

The pilot in the first airplane was given permission to move and started the engines, Bahhur said. The worker then returned to the first airplane and ran into the propeller.

"We're trying to figure out why he came back to the first airplane," Bahhur said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and police were investigating.

