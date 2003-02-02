Pete Carey had a passion for people, public speaking and informing others. All of these qualities were great for his career dream of broadcasting.

Not at all satisfied with his first job as a letter carrier, Pete became a disc jockey for WABQ in 1964. He later did news radio at WJMO. After WJMO, Pete landed a position at WJW Television. His position at WJW made history, making him the first African-American in Cleveland to become a reporter.