There was a time when it was hard for a woman to be seen on television or heard on radio. If we should thank anyone for breaking the racial and gender divide in media it should be Mary Holt.

In 1944, Holt became the first African-American female broadcaster on television and radio. What Mary Holt did next changed the lives of women across the country. Mary became the first woman to hold a 3rd class broadcasting license. This license gave her the power to operate radio equipment and to ability to put a radio station on and off the air.