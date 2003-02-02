You know, some people say the United States has the most dedicated, brilliant and intelligent FBI agents in the world. One great man fits this profile perfectly … Tom Jones.
Tom’s journey to excellence came with much hard work. He graduated from Southwestern University in 1968 with a degree in Accounting. Finding out he had a passion for doing work for our country, Tom was appointed the first African-American special agent for the FBI by the U.S. Marine Corps.
Jones’ good work did not stop there. Very involved with his community, Tom has worked with a number of organizations, including the Red Cross of Greater Cleveland. Tom is an inspiration to Clevelanders and military alike. He proves every day that with hard work and dedication you can live a full life serving your community and your country.
