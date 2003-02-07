Ohio decides to remain on 'orange' terror alert for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio officials decided on Monday to remain on a high terror alert.

Gov. Bob Taft followed the lead of the federal government last Friday in raising the security alert to its second-highest level: to "orange" from "yellow."

Ohio Public Safety Director Kenneth Morckel said on Monday that the state

would remain on alert and that it would evaluate the status on a daily basis.

He said that the national intelligence on the potential for terror attacks included no specific threats against Ohio.

Heightened security includes increased patrols around Ohio's six largest cities and adding more troopers in state buildings.