Ohio blacks more likely than whites to die of cancer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Department of Health's first look at cancer rates among blacks finds the statistics mirror those nationally, showing large disparities with the rates for whites.

The report covers cancer incidence and death in the state's

black population from 1996 to 1999.

It says Ohio blacks were 32 percent more likely to die of cancer than whites. The overall incidence of cancer was almost 6 percent higher for blacks than whites.

The gap was the biggest for prostate cancer deaths. Black men were more than twice as likely to die as white men.

Black women were almost twice as likely to die of cervical

cancer and 33 percent more likely to die of breast cancer than white women.

The report says the reason for the differences is complex but probably is a mix of socioeconomic, lifestyle and genetic factors.