LeBron stops opponent's leading scorer, then signs some autographs

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - LeBron James didn't think he had any chance to block the shot. Then he watched the ball land -- 30 feet away, in the bleachers.

James shut down everyone except kids asking for autographs

Tuesday night, scoring 24 points and stopping his rival's top scorer as No. 1 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary romped over Archbishop Hoban 80-48 in a state tournament game.

The nation's best player showed he also can play defense,

limiting June Wilder, Hoban's leading scorer (16.7 points), to just three points on 1-of-11 shooting.

"It doesn't matter to me if I go scoreless," said James, who came in averaging 31.4 points. "My man had three points, and that's their best player. That's what I care about."

James didn't score in the first period, but finished 11-of-17 from the floor and added three jaw-dropping dunks.

However, his most impressive play came on defense.

St. Vincent-St. Mary led 50-22 when James raced across the

baseline and perfectly timed his jump to block Jake Holland's 3-point attempt, sending it seven rows deep.

"I don't know how I got it," James said. "I have no idea. I

ran all the way from the other side. I got up as high as I could, and somehow I got it."

Following the game, James signed dozens of autographs for fans waiting outside the locker room.

"I want a line, right here, and right here," the 18-year-old superstar told the crowd before grabbing a chair and sitting at the courtside scorer's table. "Where's the kids?"

Even the ones who rooted for Hoban lined up.

The Fighting Irish (20-1), ranked No. 1 by USA Today, advanced to Saturday's district final and will play the winner of Thursday's game between Buchtel and Central-Hower.

Tuesday's game was moved to Canton's Memorial Fieldhouse -- a couple long TD passes from the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- to accommodate another large crowd eager to see James.

Scalpers asked $40 for $5 tickets and a standing-room-only crowd of nearly 5,000 squeezed in to see one of James' final games before he goes to the NBA.

James started slowly, missing both of his field-goal attempts and two free throws in a surprisingly scoreless first quarter for the 6-foot-8 senior.

St. Vincent-St. Mary led only 13-12 after one.

But James made his first jumper of the second period, and after being fouled while powering inside for a layup flexed his muscles in front of Hoban's student section.

When he stepped to the foul line, Hoban's fans began chanting "throwback jerseys," a reference to the sports jerseys James accepted from a clothing store that briefly cost him his eligibility.

James made his free throw and shot a menacing stare at the fans seated behind the Hoban bench.

Seconds later, he grabbed an alley-oop pass with his right hand and dunked it to give the Fighting Irish a 22-12 lead en route to a 35-20 halftime advantage.

"As long as we're winning, I can do that," James said of his exchange with the crowd. "If we're losing, I can't. I'm just trying to have fun."

James and his teammates blew the game open by making 24 of 29 shots during an 18:55 stretch and contesting everything Hoban threw up.

"They shot 32 percent from the field, and we shot 60

(percent)," James said. "That's what it's all about."