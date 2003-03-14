The Investigator uncovers cheating at county building

CLEVELAND – In a story that you could have only seen on Action News, The Investigator, Tom Meyer, uncovers cheating at the Cuyahoga County building.

It’s a county office you have probably never heard of, but if you do business with the county, chances are you'll have to deal with the Office of Procurement and Diversity. That's where Francis Landrum worked until he was fired for cutting his own private deals on county time.

Landrum’s boss, Adrian Maldonado, talked to The Investigator.

“I guess he would be contract-steering or influence-peddling,” Maldonado said. “He offered to assist a bar owner -- get a contract with the county -- and he got paid for that service. He took money from them."

While Landrum (pictured, above) was supposed to be working for taxpayers, he was using county fax machines, computers and phones to line his own pockets as a consultant to a private company.

“We can't have employees doing side businesses,” Maldonado said. “That’s not what they're hired for."

Landrum was suspended for a few days before he got fired after co-workers heard a strange noise coming from his office. When they opened the door, they found him sound asleep, snoring loudly.

Office investigators found that Landrum had pocketed several thousands of dollars in consulting fees in just a month. They said that it could have been a lot more, but it’s now in the hands of law enforcement.

Taxpayers with whom Action News spoke demanded accountability.

“It’s not fair,” taxpayer Olympian Norwood said. “I mean he's being paid to do job for the county but he's running a private business on taxpayers’ time."

Landrum's troubles are from over. Action News has learned that the county prosecutor will present evidence to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Landrum, who is no longer working for the county, could not be reached for comment.