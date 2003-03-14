Ex-cop gets busted in the buff

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – Tom Meyer, The Investigator, says that a former suburban police officer is now accused of taking it all off in a neighborhood, right in front of young children.

It was a bizarre story that you could have only seen on Action News.

Older folks told Action News that the Maple Heights neighborhood in question is changing.

“How can a grown man be that way with kids?" neighbor Joe Zelei asked.

“I can't believe people are doing such a thing,” neighbor John Zasadni said. “I'm a grown man and I can't see it."

Neighbors complained to police that they saw Dale Sweeney (pictured, above) completely naked in his yard with children as young as 3 years old playing nearby.

“I think it’s pretty sickening because my children are around the same age," one angry mother said.

Sweeney worked as a police officer in Walton Hills for 17 years before he left on a partial disability. The chief would only say that he was glad to see him leave, citing differences in law enforcement philosophy.

Sweeney appears to do a nice job of maintaining his Maple Heights home, but his neighbors have complained to police that the former police sergeant has done his yard work in his underwear.

The ex-cop has a criminal record and was on a two-year probation for attempted assault when he was busted for being in the buff.

“No one should be walking around (naked) in their backyard, particularly when there are three young children,” prosecutor Michael Ciaravino said. “It’s suggested that there is something very serious that needs to be looked into."

If convicted, Sweeney could wind up in jail for violating terms of his probation. He'll go to court next month.

Action News tried to talk with Sweeney, but he didn't return numerous phone calls.