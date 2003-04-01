Internships & Shadowing

Internships at WOIO-WUAB:

WOIO-WUAB offers internships to eligible college students, to provide a hands-on learning experience for students looking to gain knowledge and insight about the communications and television industry. Students are eligible for an internship by being enrolled at a college or university, and by receiving academic credit from that school for an internship.

Internships are offered in a variety of departments at the station, including News, Marketing, Sales, and Community/Public Affairs.

All internships are non-paid , so students must be receiving academic credit to work or observe at the station. Hours can be flexible, to accommodate class schedules and school requirements; however, most interns are usually required to be here for a minimum of 15-20 hours per week.

Applying for an Internship at WOIO-WUAB:

1. Download and complete the “Internship Application”.

2. Applications can be submitted at any time, however please refer to the following timeline for reference:

Application timeline- FLEXIBLE

For a summer internship, submit by March 31

For a fall semester internship, submit by July 31

For a winter break internship, submit by October 30

For a spring semester internship, submit by January 15

3. You can email the application and documentation to shinton@woio.com or send the completed application to the attention of: HR Generalist, WOIO-WUAB, 1717 East 12th Street, Cleveland, OH 44114. Along with your application, please include: 1) a cover letter, 2) a resume, and 3) a letter from your school verifying that you will be receiving academic credit for an internship here at WOIO-WUAB.

Questions please email shinton@woio.com or call 216-367-7115.

Shadowing at WOIO-WUAB:

WOIO-WUAB offers the opportunity to Shadow their employees to eligible high school students. This is a wonderful opportunity for students looking to gain knowledge and insight about the communications and television industry. Students are eligible to shadow our employees provided they have permission from their high school, preferably an established senior project program.

Shadowing is offered in a variety of departments at the station, including News, Marketing, Sales, and Community/Public Affairs. However, direct permission from the individual you are interested in shadowing is REQUIRED.

Applying for a Shadowing opportunity at WOIO-WUAB:

1. Download and complete the shadowing application. NOTE: application must be signed by STUDENT, PARENT/GUARDIAN, and PRINCIPAL OR GUIDANCE COUNSELOR.

2. Provide a cover letter explaining why you would like to do this experience. Also please include what area you are interested in learning more about as well as if you have a particular individual or individuals you would like to shadow.

3. Send the completed application to the attention of: Sarah Hinton, WOIO-WUAB, 1717 East 12th Street, Cleveland, OH 44114 or EMAIL shinton@woio.com

4. Note shadowing experiences are limited and all requests may not be approved. We will let you know approximately 2 weeks after receiving your request.

Sarah Hinton

Human Resources Generalist