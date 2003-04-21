Mr. Chicken Menu

| INDIVIDUAL MEALS 3 pc. Chicken Dinner
2 pc. Chicken Dinner
4 pc Chicken Dinner
(incl. Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Cole Slaw & 1 Biscuit)
3 pc. Chicken and Biscuit
2 pc. Chicken and Biscuit
4 pc. Chicken and Biscuit
| SANDWICHES Breast Fillet
Grilled Chicken
Breaded Chicken
| COMBOS #1 - 2 pc. Fast Lunch Combo
#2 - Chicken Tenders Combo
#3 - 3 Whole Wings Combo
#4 - Chicken Sandwich Combo
#5 - 5 Whole Wing Combo
#6 - Grilled Chicken Combo
#7 - Breast Fillet Combo
| CHICKEN TENDERS 3 pc. Tender Meal
4 pc. Tender Meal
(incl. Reg. Fries and 1 Biscuit)
4 Tenders
8 Tenders
16 Tenders
| EXTRAS Biscuits
Fries
Fried Okra
Corn on the Cob Wing Sauce
| SIDE DISHES Mashed Potatoes
Stuffing
Gravy
Macaroni & Cheese
Green Beans
Sweet Potatoes
Cole Slaw
Baked Beans
Potato Salad
Macaroni Salad
| BEVERAGES Regular, Medium and Large Sodas
Coffee, Tea, Cocoa
Bottled Beverages
2 Liter
| WINGS 10 Whole Wing Special
(3, 5, 10 and 15 wing available)
10 Whole Wing Combo
(incl. 1 Lg. side dish and 3 biscuits)
| FAMILY MEALS 9 pc. Chicken
(or combo with
1 lg mashed potatoes w/ gravy, 1 lg side, 3 biscuits and 4 Pillsbury cookies. )
15 pc. Chicken
(or combo with
1 lg mashed potatoes w/ gravy, 1 lg side, 5 biscuits and 6 Pillsbury cookies.)
21 pc. Chicken
(or combo with
2 lg mashed potatoes w/ gravy, 2 lg side, 7 biscuits and 8 Pillsbury cookies.)
| KIDS MEALS #1 Kids Meal
(incl. chicken leg, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, 1 Biscuit, sm. beverage and treat)
#2 Kids Meal
(incl. 2 tenders, fries, sm. beverage, and treat)