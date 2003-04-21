Mr. Chicken Menu - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mr. Chicken Menu

INDIVIDUAL MEALS
  • 3 pc. Chicken Dinner
  • 2 pc. Chicken Dinner
  • 4 pc Chicken Dinner
    (incl. Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Cole Slaw & 1 Biscuit)
  • 3 pc. Chicken and Biscuit
  • 2 pc. Chicken and Biscuit
  • 4 pc. Chicken and Biscuit
    		•  SANDWICHES
  • Breast Fillet
  • Grilled Chicken
  • Breaded Chicken
    		•  COMBOS
  • #1 - 2 pc. Fast Lunch Combo
  • #2 - Chicken Tenders Combo
  • #3 - 3 Whole Wings Combo
  • #4 - Chicken Sandwich Combo
  • #5 - 5 Whole Wing Combo
  • #6 - Grilled Chicken Combo
  • #7 - Breast Fillet Combo
    		•  CHICKEN TENDERS
  • 3 pc. Tender Meal
  • 4 pc. Tender Meal
    (incl. Reg. Fries and 1 Biscuit)
  • 4 Tenders
  • 8 Tenders
  • 16 Tenders
    		•
    EXTRAS
  • Biscuits
  • Fries
  • Fried Okra
  • Corn on the Cob
  • Wing Sauce
    		•
    SIDE DISHES
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Stuffing
  • Gravy
  • Macaroni & Cheese
  • Green Beans
  • Sweet Potatoes
  • Cole Slaw
  • Baked Beans
  • Potato Salad
  • Macaroni Salad
    		•  BEVERAGES
  • Regular, Medium and Large Sodas
  • Coffee, Tea, Cocoa
  • Bottled Beverages
  • 2 Liter
    		•  WINGS
  • 10 Whole Wing Special
    (3, 5, 10 and 15 wing available)
  • 10 Whole Wing Combo
    (incl. 1 Lg. side dish and 3 biscuits)
    		•  FAMILY MEALS
  • 9 pc. Chicken
    (or combo with
    1 lg mashed potatoes w/ gravy, 1 lg side, 3 biscuits and 4 Pillsbury cookies. )
  • 15 pc. Chicken
    (or combo with
    1 lg mashed potatoes w/ gravy, 1 lg side, 5 biscuits and 6 Pillsbury cookies.)
  • 21 pc. Chicken
    (or combo with
    2 lg mashed potatoes w/ gravy, 2 lg side, 7 biscuits and 8 Pillsbury cookies.)
    		•
    KIDS MEALS
  • #1 Kids Meal
    (incl. chicken leg, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, 1 Biscuit, sm. beverage and treat)
  • #2 Kids Meal
    (incl. 2 tenders, fries, sm. beverage, and treat)
    		•
