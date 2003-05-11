Slain grad student remembered at Case commencement

CLEVELAND (AP) - A graduate student slain during a shooting rampage at Case Western Reserve University was remembered Sunday as the university awarded about 2,000 degrees.

"After this past tragic week, seeing all of you here today is an inspiring reminder of the great and humane purposes of this institution," said Edward M. Hundert, leading his first commencement as Case president.

Norman Wallace, 30, of Youngstown, was killed and two other people were wounded in a seven-hour standoff May 9 at the business school's Peter B. Lewis building.

A graduate of the business school, Biswanath Halder, 62, has been charged in the attack.

Graduates and guests stood and remembered Wallace with a moment of silence during the campus commencement exercises and the keynote speaker remarked on the tragedy.

"I talked to Dr. Hundert this past Monday about the shooting here, and he told me about the roller-coaster emotions that so many were experiencing," said Geraldine Ferraro, a former New York congresswoman and unsuccessful 1984 Democratic nominee for vice president.

Hundert, Ferraro said, "told me how amazing it was to see the community come together."

(Copyright 2003 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)