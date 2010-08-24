Arson: Ashtabula County house explosion intentionally set

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

JEFFERSON, OH (WOIO) - Investigators have ruled the cause of last week's house explosion in Ashtabula County is arson.

The State Fire Marshall released their findings Tuesday afternoon.

The home on Black Sea Road was completely destroyed last Thursday.

The homeowner was injured, but was treated and released from the hospital.

No arrests at this time.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.