Man Killed: Falling tree kills man at Westlake golf course

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - A man is killed by a falling tree in Westlake.

The tragic accident happened at the Hilliard Lakes Golf Course just after 9AM Tuesday morning.

The 42-year-old man was working as a private tree removal contractor hired by the golf course to remove a tree damaged by a storm.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not being released yet.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.