H2 Oh No!: Safety of water at Cuyahoga County Justice Center called into question

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News with some results that seem to raise questions about a finding that the water at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center is safe.

Complaints about water quality in the Justice Center are not new. But now, a report paid for by the county says that, in large measure, the water is OK to drink. It may not look great, but if you let it run a while, you'll be OK. 19 Action News let it run and run, it never completely cleared. Maybe that's because the tests found lead, copper and iron in the water. [Read the entire report HERE]

Only one area sampled contained lead. The woman's restroom in the jury room on the 23rd floor. The lead level is safe. But on the flip side, the same room contained unsafe levels of Iron.

Judge Timothy McGinty has been complaining for 18-years about the water and finally ordered the hot water shut off.

Judge Eileen A. Gallagher has been complaining about the water for 13-years. This is the first time she's seen the water report issued in March. She'll continue buying bottled water for her staff and juries.

"Of course, an easier solution might be to fix the problem," said Judge Gallagher. "Be the very easy solution to fix the problem."

The county says it has no plans to fix the problem and places some blame on Cleveland Water. But if that's so and the water's all coming from the same source, why do only some courtrooms have problems?

