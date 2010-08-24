Wanted Man: Vermilion police seek robber who was thwarted by great-grandmother

VERMILION, OH (WOIO) - A 71-year-old great-grandmother thwarted a would-be robber at a Vermilion convenience store over the weekend.

Get Out!: Great-Granny shoos would-be robber out of Marathon Quick Mart

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

VERMILION, OH (WOIO) - The Vermilion Police Department has issued an Aggravated Robbery warrant for 40-year-old Christopher Raynes.

This warrant is a result of the investigation into the alleged attempted robbery of the Marathon station located on Liberty Avenue.

Haynes is 6 feet tall, about 210 pounds with numerous tattoos on his right arm and possible tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Haynes is asked to contact the Vermilion Police Department at (440) 204-2440.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.