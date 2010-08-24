Nationwide meat recall announced

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The USDA is announcing a deli meat company is recalling more than 380,000 pounds of meat mainly distributed to Wal-Marts across the country.

The problem is that some of the meat tested positive for the bacteria Listeria. The meats are packaged under the name "Grab and Go Sandwiches."

For a complete list check out the USDA's website.

Upon learning of the voluntary recall, Wal-Mart immediately told its stores to remove the meat from their shelves, the company said in a statement.

"Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease," according to the USDA. "Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea.

"Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy," the USDA said.

