Farewell: William Saxbe, Attorney General Under Nixon passes away

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio native and Republican maverick William Saxbe has died.

Saxbe, the fourth attorney general to serve under President Richard M. Nixon, died Tuesday at his Mechanicsburg home.

He also presided during the Watergate investigation.



In addition to a public memorial service, his family has also planned a private service and burial.

He is survived by wife Ardath Saxbe, two sons Rocky Saxbe of Columbus and William Bart Saxbe Jr., nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

