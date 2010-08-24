Akron mayor calls for ballot issue to help fund public safety

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic announced that he would ask for an emergency meeting of Akron City Council to consider placing an issue on the November ballot to provide more funding for public safety, conditioned on the FOP agreeing to the same sacrifices already accepted by firefighters.

"We have done everything we can up until now NOT to cut safety forces," said the Mayor. "We have already cut $6 million from last year's expenditures...and last year's expenses were down $9 million from the year before."

"As of last Friday, our projections show that we will have a budget shortfall this year of $4 million if expenses and income continue at their present levels. And there are signs that we will not be out of this worldwide recession any time soon."

The Mayor earlier pledged to continue to look for other ways to balance the budget. With the help of Police Chief Gus Hall, the City has identified $800,000 in additional federal funds that will be diverted from other uses, for which the City has received approval to make fund transfers to reduce possible layoffs of police officers.

"We are in a state of emergency," said Plusquellic. "The law requires us to balance the budget, and every city around the country has had to find savings in its largest expenditure -police services. Akron is no different than other cities that have made cuts in the police force."

The proposal, to be sponsored by City Council President Marco Sommerville and the Mayor, would ask Akron voters at the November 2, 2010 election to authorize the City to re-direct income to public safety purposes from the city's special 1/4% income tax that is dedicated to building Community Learning Centers.

The Mayor's proposal is as follows:

He would ask city council to place an amendment to the city charter on the ballot November 2, that would carve-out one-third of the revenue from the special one-quarter of one percent income tax that was approved by voters in May, 2003 to build Community Learning Centers, for a three-year period only.

The one-third re-allocation which would generate approximately $4.3 million per year, for three years could only be used for public safety purposes: Police, Fire, EMS, and snow removal.

An additional five years would be added to the collection period to do two things: make-up for the three years of allocation to Public Safety, and give sufficient additional dollars to school construction to make certain that there is sufficient local match to finish every neighborhood school allowed by the State of Ohio. (The tax was originally scheduled to end in 2033.)

Voters would be asked to approve the proposal, only if the police union agrees to the same level of shared sacrifice that Akron firefighters have agreed to, and what private sector labor unions have experienced.

"The only way that I will ask voters to support this measure is for the FOP to first make the same sacrifices as other employee groups, public and private," said the Mayor.

Plusquellic explained that since making a plea to the FOP on August 4 to come to the bargaining table --- around-the-clock if necessary--- the union has resisted negotiating provisions to save the city money this year.

"The FOP's stalling tactics are doing nothing to solve the budget crisis that must be met 127 days from now," the Mayor said. "We need relief immediately."

