Missing: Police need help in locating Highland Hills man

HIGHLAND HILLS, OH (WOIO) - Highland Hills police need your help locating 82 year old Frank L. Benefield.

He was last seen at 3600 Northfield Road Apt.509 at 10:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Family members say Frank has Alzheimer's and high blood pressure and he has not taken his meds.

Frank was wearing grey clothes and black cap when he left.

He weighs 180 lbs. and is 5'11".

If you have any information call the Highland Hills Police Department 216-591-1234.

