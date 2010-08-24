Gas prices drop eight cents in northeast Ohio - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Gas prices drop eight cents in northeast Ohio

(WOIO) - The cost for a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Northeast Ohio dropped eight cents this week. The current average price at the pump is $2.564.

According to AAA's Fuel Gauge, oil prices struggled Monday after briefly rising above $74 per barrel on the NYMEX, and then settling to $73.10, sustaining a loss of 72 cents.

As oil prices continue to search for direction, they remain tethered to the equities markets. Stocks began the day with a rally similar to crude oil, only to fluctuate over the course of the afternoon in response to poor economic news.

The National Association of Realtors announced over 27 percent drop in sales of existing homes, the biggest monthly drop this year. Further clouding the hopes for economic recovery is an increase in first-time jobless claims for the third straight month, with August putting claim numbers at their highest level since last November. These developments also are leading to heightened debate among economists as to the possibility of a "double dip" recession.

As concerns about the strength of the economic recovery linger, prices have remained steady in the $70 and $80 per barrel range. Earlier this month crude prices hit their peak to date on August 4, reaching $82.97 per barrel, but weak demand, very high crude inventory levels, and general consumer uneasiness have proven to be too great an impediment to sustaining that level. The good news for consumers is an extremely stable and relatively modest price at the pump.

The national average for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline is $2.702, down four cents from a week ago.

This week's average prices: Northeast Ohio Average $2.564

Average price during the week of August 17, 2010 $2.644

Average price during the week of August 25, 2009 $2.541

The following is a list of the average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.548    Alliance

$2.483    Ashland

$2.663    Ashtabula

$2.549    Aurora

$2.638    Chesterland

$2.543    Cleveland

$2.523     Elyria

$2.541     Independence

$2.521     Lorain

$2.614      Lyndhurst

$2.454     Massillon

$2.615     Mentor

$2.529     New Philadelphia

$2.599     Niles

$2.607     Norwalk

$2.626     Oberlin

$2.529      Parma

$2.496     Ravenna

$2.575     Solon

$2.629    Willard

 

