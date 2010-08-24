Gas prices drop eight cents in northeast Ohio

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The cost for a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Northeast Ohio dropped eight cents this week. The current average price at the pump is $2.564.

According to AAA's Fuel Gauge, oil prices struggled Monday after briefly rising above $74 per barrel on the NYMEX, and then settling to $73.10, sustaining a loss of 72 cents.

As oil prices continue to search for direction, they remain tethered to the equities markets. Stocks began the day with a rally similar to crude oil, only to fluctuate over the course of the afternoon in response to poor economic news.

The National Association of Realtors announced over 27 percent drop in sales of existing homes, the biggest monthly drop this year. Further clouding the hopes for economic recovery is an increase in first-time jobless claims for the third straight month, with August putting claim numbers at their highest level since last November. These developments also are leading to heightened debate among economists as to the possibility of a "double dip" recession.

As concerns about the strength of the economic recovery linger, prices have remained steady in the $70 and $80 per barrel range. Earlier this month crude prices hit their peak to date on August 4, reaching $82.97 per barrel, but weak demand, very high crude inventory levels, and general consumer uneasiness have proven to be too great an impediment to sustaining that level. The good news for consumers is an extremely stable and relatively modest price at the pump.

The national average for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline is $2.702, down four cents from a week ago.

This week's average prices: Northeast Ohio Average $2.564

Average price during the week of August 17, 2010 $2.644

Average price during the week of August 25, 2009 $2.541

The following is a list of the average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.548 Alliance

$2.483 Ashland

$2.663 Ashtabula

$2.549 Aurora

$2.638 Chesterland

$2.543 Cleveland

$2.523 Elyria

$2.541 Independence

$2.521 Lorain

$2.614 Lyndhurst

$2.454 Massillon

$2.615 Mentor

$2.529 New Philadelphia

$2.599 Niles

$2.607 Norwalk

$2.626 Oberlin

$2.529 Parma

$2.496 Ravenna

$2.575 Solon

$2.629 Willard

