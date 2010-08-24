Game's Over: Serial robber busted near local bank

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police have busted a teen accused of terrorizing bank customers.

Cleveland cops say the suspected serial robber repeatedly robbed both men and women coming and going to a bank and one of the victims' say she should have seen it coming.

"He come out of nowhere in the parking lot. Said ma'am do you have a cell phone, my cell phone doesn't work. I knew he was gonna rob me. I just knew it."

Cops say Demarkos Simmons shoved the woman to the ground as she left the bank and stole her purse.

In addition to that robbery police think Simmons also grabbed money out of the hand of another woman inside the bank and he took money from a guy who'd just withdrawn cash from the ATM too.

The crimes all happened in and around the US Bank on West 97 and Lorain.

Cops got him after the 19 year old attacked another woman and demanded money a few blocks away from the bank.

"I was afraid to go down there. Now that I know he's gone, I'll feel better that I know he's not there."

Detectives say during the robberies he also threatened to shoot a couple of his victims.

Simmons is now sitting in jail.

