No Nicotine: Cancer scare for female smokers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A new study out has found that one ingredient in cigarettes could scare female smokers to death.

According to a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, the same ingredient that makes cigarettes so addictive, also leads to cancer, including breast cancer.

Until now, nicotine was thought to be the addictive ingredient, and not one of the 60 cancer causing agents in cigarettes.

But researchers in Taipei found that breast cancer and normal cells treated with nicotine caused cancer growth.

Despite the new information not many think this get more people to quit.

"When the good Lord says you got to go, you got to go. It doesn't matter what you do."

If the study is on target, then we may want to re-think trying to stop with products like nicotine gum and the patch. That's just more nicotine increasing your risk of cancer.

The Cancer Society's message is simple.

"We're encouraging people in order to reduce the risk of breast cancer and all cancer to not use tobacco products of any kind," Alex Vukoder, American Cancer Society.

In Ohio, a full 20% of adults light up despite the fact we've known for decades that smoking causes cancer.

