Warning: Creep nearly snatches little girl in own neighborhood

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News has another warning for parents.

Cops are looking for a creep who nearly snatched a young girl walking in her neighborhood.

The girl says she was walking around her neighborhood when the bold attacker came up to her and asked her her name.

The intended victim says she kept walking but the man would give up.

"Then he pulled it in reverse, told me to get in the car now he could take me home. I started crying and ran to the neighbors house."

That neighbor witnessed the whole thing and called police.

"She seemed very upset, terrified actually. She said the gentleman approached her on more than one occasion on the same day."

Her dad is unnerved.

"Right in the middle of broad daylight, right before school. Next couple of days you're going to have kids walking home from school, kids milling around. It's unsettling as a parent."

The victim describes the guy as a white man about 40 to 45, with thinning hair and stubble a few days old.

She says the car he was driving is a four-door burgundy Sebring with black convertible top.

Her father has a message for him:

"I'd love to have a man to man chat with him about why you shouldn't approach juvenile females on North Hill because you can't get away with it."

