Ohio students head back to school with federal money coming their way

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – More kids are headed back to school Wednesday.

Among those boarding busses are Brecksville, Broadview Heights, Westlake, Sheffield, Sheffield Lake and more.

Another school year begins Thursday for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and it begins with a bang - or rather, a "cha-ching!"

Ohio won the U.S. Department of Education's "Race To The Top" which means Ohio schools will split 400-million dollars between 500 Ohio districts. Cleveland is getting the most with nearly 30-million dollars to be distributed over four years.

No one was more relieved than Cleveland Schools CEO Dr. Eugene Sanders, who was banking on that money for a new academic transformation plan.

Other schools that showed improvements in state report card rankings were Parma, Berea, Richmond Heights and Brooklyn.

