Tough Times: Akron Police could lose 49 officers

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Developing news on a labor dispute that could put public safety at risk!

Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic now says if the police union doesn't make concessions, he'll lay off up to 49 Akron Police officers and supervisors.

The Mayor says firefighters and other city workers have already agreed to concessions.

Some layoff notices could go out this week.

