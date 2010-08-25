Highland Hills Police cancel missing adult alert - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Highland Hills Police cancel missing adult alert

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

HIGHLAND HILLS, OH (WOIO) -  Highland Hills Police tell 19 Action News that the missing adult alert for 82-year-old Frank Benefield has been cancelled.

He has been found, now word on his condition at this time.

Benefield has Alzheimer's and high blood pressure and needed his medication.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly