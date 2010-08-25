Police search for person who tried to rob Giant Eagle Get Go gas station

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WILLOWICK, OH (WOIO) – Willowick Police tell 19 Action News they are still looking for the person who tried to hold up a Giant Eagle Get Go gas station on Lakeshore Avenue.

Witnesses tell 19 Action News that the suspect was around 45-years-old and didn't get any cash.

The clerk slammed the register shut.

If you have any information on where to find this bad guy call CrimeStoppers at 216.252.7463.

