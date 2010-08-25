Warrensville Heights Shooting

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A 19 Action News viewer called around 6:40 a.m. for a shooting on Longbrook Road.

The caller said there were about five police cars on scene and she witnessed a white sheet being thrown over what appeared to be a body.

According to Warrensville Heights Police and Fire, no details were available yet.

They told us to call back and talk to detectives later.