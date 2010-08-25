Lindsay Lohan released from UCLA rehab

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES, CA (WOIO)- - The paparazzi are thrilled about the release of Lindsay Lohan.

This, after her stint in jail and rehab finally ended when doctors released the actress from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

It's been just over three weeks of her ninety day sentence. The price tag was about 40-thousand a week!

The embattled actress's fight is far from over.

Lohan was reportedly escorted out of the Los Angeles Hospital's back door into a waiting limousine. She'll receive outpatient care from now on.

A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday but Lohan is not expected to attend.

Lohan also served 13 days of a 90-day sentence for violating her probation in a 2007 drunk driving and cocaine possession charge.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.