Hot Topic: Battle over bilingual ballots wages on in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Another day another meeting and no decision.

At issue: the hotly contested bilingual ballot issue in Cuyahoga County.

Officials tell 19 Action News that no decision was made today and another meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday Sept. 1, at 2:30p.m.

The United States Government wants to print ballots for the November election in both English and Spanish.

The move would cost Cuyahoga County about a half million dollars. The Department of Justice has threatened to sue if bilingual ballots aren't used in the fall.

The bilingual ballots are for the six thousand county residents who are descendents of people who came from Puerto Rico and have trouble with the English language.

While the State of Ohio and the Department of Justice continue to meet and discuss the ballots, a video has been released with compelling stories told by Cuyahoga County citizens of Puerto Rican descent about voting and language barriers and how bilingual ballots will help them vote.

