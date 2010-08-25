Bad Touch: School custodian arrested for molesting two young girls at WalMart

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) – Mentor Police are investigating a man accused of molesting two young girls at a Walmart.

49-year-old Kenneth A. Ray was charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition after a 7-year-old girl reported to her father that he touched her backside at a Walmart in Mentor.

The 7-year-old also reported witnessing Ray do the same thing to a 10-year-old girl in the store. The father told the 10-year-old's mother who was able to confirm the incident with her daughter.

19 Action News talked to the little girl's father and he said he was so angry and upset that his first inclination was to punch Ray in the face. He didn't do that, instead he followed him outside.

The child's father trailed the creep into the parking lot and memorized the suspect's license plate and called police.

"I think this man did an exceptional job of restraint, being aware of his surroundings, watching what happened getting a license plate and getting police involved," said Dan Llewelln of the Mentor Police Department.

Cops arrested Ray at his home.

Ray has worked as a substitute custodian in the Willoughby Eastlake School District. 19 Action News has learned that, unless he's cleared, Ray won't be working there again.

Ray will be back in court next week

