Wasted $$$?: Cleveland residents think new recycle microchip is a waste!

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland is spending $2.5M to equip recycling bins with microchips in an attempt to become more green.

Many Cleveland residents think this is a waste of money.

The City of Cleveland is going to give each household two different garbage cans. One for rubbish, one for recyclables. It will have a micro-chip in it and the City of Cleveland says if you're not recycling... they're going to know it and you're going to get busted.

This is all part of the automated trash collection system. Micro-chips will be placed in both your recyclables bin and your waste bin. That chip generates a report that tells the city how efficient their waste collection people are. But it will also tell them if you're using your recyclables bin. If you're not, they'll go through your garbage.

If more than 10% of your garbage has recyclables mixed in, wham, you get a $100 fine. The city says this will save money in the long run.

