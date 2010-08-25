Death Case: Death penalty sought for man accused of murdering grandparents

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - New details in the horrific double murder of a Maple Heights couple.

A grand jury has indicted Denny Obermiller on 14 charges, including aggravated murder, theft and attempted aggravated arson. The 28-year-old is accused of killing his grandparents inside their Thomas Street earlier this month.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Both 60-year-old Donald Schneider and his 61-year-old wife, Candace, were strangled. Obermiller had left candles burning and had turned on the kitchen stove valves emitting gas into the house in an attempt to destroy the evidence of the double homicide.

Obermiller fled the area and was apprehended in southern Ohio.

The couple had been letting Obermiller stay with them since his release from jail last August.

Obermiller served nine years for kidnapping, assault and escape.

