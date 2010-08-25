House Call: Brazen thugs muscle into house, rob Akron homeowner

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A terrifying night for an Akron woman who was robbed inside her home.

It happened around 6PM Tuesday evening on Andrew Street.

The 48-year-old homeowner reported that she heard a knock at her front door. As she went to the door, she asked who it was. A male voice on the outside said that it was "T." As she started to open the door, two males forced their way into the house, pushed the victim into a chair, and demanded money. The victim gave the males $50.00. The suspects threatened the victim if she called police before fleeing on foot.

The suspects, 22-year-old Thomas Glover IV and 23-year-old Romir D. Cody were later located at their residence in the 1100 block of Fess Avenue.

They were charged with Aggravated Burglary and Robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail.

