Akron police taser suspect in savage stabbing

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Shortly before 7PM Tuesday night, officers responded to the 800 block of Lindsay Avenue for a domestic fight where a male was stabbing a female following a verbal argument.

When officers arrived, they entered the residence and observed blood on the kitchen floor. Officers located the female and male in the living room on the couch. The female was bleeding from the facial area and body. The male was holding the females arms. Officers immediately ordered the male to let go of the female. When the male refused, he told the officers to shoot him. Officers deployed a taser and took the male into custody.

The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where her condition is unknown. The male was treated on scene by paramedics.

Officers arrested Allen K. Maull, 41, of Brighton Drive in Akron. He was charged with Attempted Aggravated Murder and Felonious Assault and booked into the Summit County Jail.

