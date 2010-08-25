Go Vote: Voters take to the polls for primary election day in Cuyahoga County

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County will hold primary elections today, September 7th.

It's important for all registered voters in Cuyahoga County to get out and cast their ballot. Are you registered, but aren't sure where your polling place is located? Click HERE to find out where you vote.

Voters are narrowing the field of candidates running for the newly created Cuyahoga County Council. The council - which is a part-time position that will pay $45K dollars a year - will oversee county finances and approve executive appointments.

There are also two important levy issues on the ballot. The first, in Chagrin Falls, where voters will decide whether or not to build a new police station.

The other is a hot-button school levy in Parma. The issue has failed five times prior to today's vote. If the levy passes, the School Board has made several promises, including rehiring teachers and support staff, reducing class sizes and reducing the cost for pay to play sports.

For all your primary election day needs, including the victors once polling places close at 7:30PM, check out VoteSmartOhio.com.

